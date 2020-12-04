Rohingyas start out for Bhasan Char from Chattogram

The first batch of Rohingyas has started out for Bhasan Char from the Chattogram Boat Club Friday morning. There are 1,642 men, women and children in the first batch. They are journeying by six naval vessels and one of the army.

The Rohingya people are scheduled to reach Bhasan Char by this afternoon.

Navy officer Lieutenant Commander MK Zaman Shameem told Prothom Alo that the Rohingyas are being taken in six LCU (landing craft utility) vessels of the navy and an army vessel Shakti Sanchar. And the belongings and luggage of the Rohingyas are being transported by the naval vessels Shah Makhdum and Shah Paran.