Fear of violence must be addressed for a better gender budget

Despite Bangladesh’s notable progress in the SDG sector and economic development, violence against women still remains rampant. The corona pandemic situation increased violence even further.

Women in our country fear to go out of the home, travel on public transport because of this violence. These issues must be addressed in the national budget to prevent violence against women.

Speakers said this at a roundtable titled ‘Desired budget in preventing violence against women’, jointly organised by Plan International, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Prothom Alo. The roundtable was held at Prothom Alo’s office in city’s Karwan Bazar on Monday with the slogan ‘fear of violence no more’.