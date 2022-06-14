'We must recover ground lost in our cultural space'

Market economy, rise of the right, technology, narrow political interests, the penchant for personal gain and other overt and covert factors are dragging our culture back, thrusting it towards the jaws of defeat.

Who is responsible for this state of the culture? Can this regression be stemmed? What are the cultural activists and leaders doing? Where have they failed? Is there scope for hope? These issues and similar questions were raised by leading personalities in the country's cultural arena at a roundtable on 'Are we being defeated in the cultural space?'

The roundtable organised by Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon at the conference hall of Prothom Alo in Karwan Bazar of the capital, was attended by eminent personalities in the cultural arena.

Moderated by Sajjad Sharif, managing editor of Prothom Alo, the roundtable was attended by Ramendu Majumdar, theatre personality and former president of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), Abul Momen, write and journalist, Syed Manzoorul Islam, educationist and writer, Syed Jamil Ahmed, theatre director and professor, Ilias Kanchan, president, Bangladesh Film Artistes Association, Golam Kuddus, president, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, Milan Kanti Dey, president, Bangladesh Jatra Shilpa Unnayan Parishad, Luva Nahid Chowdhury, singer and director general of Bengal Foundation, Zahirul Islam, president, Bangladesh Short Film Forum, and Samina Lutfa, theatre activist and teacher, Dhaka University.