Bail hearing in case filed against Rozina begins

Bail hearing of Prothom Alo's senior reporter Rozina Islam has begun in a case filed by the health ministry. A virtual hearing is going on at the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday.

Rozina Islam’s lawyers joined in the bail hearing in the court. Media workers also have gathered in front of the court while a number of law enforcement members have been deployed on the premises. Rozina Islam’s husband Monirul Islam and relatives are also waiting outside the court.

The case filed under the Official Secrets Act and the Penal Code has been transferred to Detective Branch (DB) of police.

Deputy commissioner of DB’s Ramna zone, HM Azimul Haque, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon that they were given responsibilities to investigate into the case. They will take the documents from Shahbagh police station.