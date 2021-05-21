Rozina Islam to get fair judgement: FM Momen tells CNN

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said Prothom Alo senior correspondent Rozina Islam will get fair treatment and judgement, emphasising that Bangladesh’s judiciary is very independent., reports UNB.

“Bangladesh’s judiciary is very independent, she [Rozina] will get fair treatment, and judgment… everybody. We don't want anyone to suffer," he told CNN in a live interview, mentioning that it is a legal issue and in the process of that they do not intend to interfere with it.

Momen said there is law in the country and they honour the law, and that is why they do not want to talk about it much since it under trial.

“Rozina will get a totally fair judgment… no doubt about that."

On Thursday, Momen said it is very regrettable what happened to journalist Rozina Islam and there is nothing to hide by the government.

"It's very regrettable. The government of Sheikh Hasina is a media-friendly one. We’ve nothing to hide. I know, as Foreign Ministry, we’ve to face it. Many will raise questions. We don't want such incidents," Momen said.