Rozina to get justice for sure: Law minister

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq said Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam, who has been arrested in a case filed under Official Secrets Act, will get justice for sure, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“I want to say one thing, the government will try to dispel any such matter, which can create a detachment with the journalists. The hearing for her (Rozina) bail plea will probably be heard on Thursday. The court will surely look into it and consider all the aspects,” he said.

The minister said these while talking to newsmen on Tuesday night at his Gulshan residence after discussing the matter with leaders of National Press Club and Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters’ Forum.

The law minister said he would tell the prosecution to scrutinise the case.