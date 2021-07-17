RRRC urges NGOs to encourage Rohingyas to go to Bhasan Char

Besides, he planted a sapling of Arabian jasmine flower in the office premises of camp-in-charge.
Shadhona Tripura, in-charge of Camp No. 21, Rahul Chanda, assistant secretary of RRRC's office in Cox's Bazar and executive magistrate, and others were present during the visit of Shah Rezwan Hayat.
The RRRC exchanged views with BRAC employees at BRAC's WASH programme office at Camp No. 21 and appreciated different activities taken up under WASH, Shelter and Education Programmes of BRAC.
Addressing the occasion, Shah Rezwan Hayat called upon officials of different NGOs, which are working for Rohingyas, to persuade the refugees, who are now sheltered at different camps in Cox's Bazar, to go to Bhasan Char.
Shah Rezwan Hayat said more Rohingyas in another phase would be sent to Bhasan Char in September.
"The UN High Commissioner on Refugee informed me that he would formally visit Bhasan Char".
"We have to take effective steps so that none can capture the houses, to be vacated by Rohingyas after going to Bhasan Char. Besides, we have to be careful so that no shelter camp is built again by cutting hills, he said.
Shah Rezwan Hayat called on all concerned to take necessary steps so that the local people (host community) can use the compost, which is made of perishable goods at the refugee camps.
Md Afsar Ali, Project Manager of WASH Programme under Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC; Md. Abdus Salam, Senior Branch Manager of HCMP's Palongkhali; and others were present on behalf of BRAC.