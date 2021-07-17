RRRC urges NGOs to encourage Rohingyas to go to Bhasan Char

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Shah Rezwan Hayat has called on NGOs working for refugees to encourage Rohingyas to go to Bhasan Char, reports UNB.

He made the call while visiting two Rohingya camps (Camp 21 and 22) at Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar district recently.

During his visit, he went around the bhaban of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN).