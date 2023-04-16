There will be no use complaining to foreigners: Foreign minister

Criticising BNP's meeting with the US ambassador, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said there will be no use complaining to the foreigners.
The foreign minister made the remark on Sunday afternoon when asked about the BNP leaders' meeting with US ambassador Peter Haas.
A BNP delegation led by party secretary general Mirza Fakhul Islam Alamgir meets US ambassador Peter Hass today, Sunday.
The foreign minister said, "I think this is unfortunate. They (political leaders) should go to the grassroots leaders and those who are voters. It will be no use complaining to the foreigners. The foreigners will not vote, the people will vote."
About two main political parties, Momen said, "They (BNP) should go to the grassroots leaders. I say all the time, we have to go to the voters at the grassroots level. Our efforts will be to work for the welfare of the people. We have to understand the problems by talking to the people."
Last month, a delegation led by Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader called upon the US ambassador at his residence. Besides, different political parties including Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party are holding meetings with western diplomats including the European Union. The main topic of these meetings is the next parliamentary election.