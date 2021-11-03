RU BCL activists take control of a hall room

According to some residential students and staff of the hall, Sultan Mahmud Bidyut, a master’s student of Population Sciences and Human Resource Management Department and Md. Sarwar Hossain, a master’s student of Agronomy and Agriculture Extension department used to stay in the room 235.
After the opening of the university administration hall on 17 October, they haven’t entered the hall yet. Around 5 or 6 BCL activists under Md. Ahsan Ullah, deputy legal affairs secretary of RU BCL, who is also in charge of that residential hall, broke the lock of that room and let Akib Abdullah, a student of Clinical psychology department possess the seat of Sultan Mahmud.
At least 7-8 students near the room said Akib told them that he had paid Tk 5,000 to the BCL leaders and workers of the hall to occupy the seat.
However, denying the financial transaction, BCL leader Ahsan Ullah said, “Akib came to me with the recommendation of RU BCL general secretary Faisal Ahmed Runu. I told him to go to that room as it was empty. Those residential students in that room have finished their Master’s. I talked to them. The boy entered the hall without informing me. He shouldn’t have done this.
However, when Akib Abdullah’s number was contacted, his phone was found switched off.
Proctor professor Liaquat Ali said it is the responsibility of the provost and hall officials to look into who was occupying the hall room or who was creating chaos. If the hall authority fails to resolve the issue, the university administration will look into the matter.