RU BCL activists take control of a hall room

Some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League Rajshahi University unit on Tuesday night allegedly broke into a room in Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall of Rajshahi University (RU) and took control of a seat. The bed of one of the residential students in that room has been removed and someone else has been given possession of the seat.

The hall administration locked the room immediately after learning of the matter. The incident took place at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall of the university on Tuesday (2 November) night.