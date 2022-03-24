Russian grateful for Bangladesh remaining neutral despite pressure

The ambassador was replying to questions of newsmen at a press briefing organised Thursday morning at the Russian embassy.

The briefing had been arranged on the occasion of one month since the Russian ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

Alexander Mantytskiy said that Washington’s sanctions were not just a threat to Russia alone, but to Bangladesh and other allies.

He said multilateral discussions were being held between Dhaka and Moscow to tackle the situation.

He said in order to keep up business and transactions with Bangladesh, different options were being considered, such as barter and usage of third country’s banks.

Replying to a question on the impact of western sanctions on Bangladesh-Russia economic cooperation, he said that understandably Bangladesh had concern about the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. However, he said, the work was still on schedule.

The US, European Union and their western allies had placed sanctions on Russian companies using the SWIFT global system for financial transactions and this had presented certain uncertainties to Russia’s dealings with Bangladesh.

