EU election exploratory mission begins work in Dhaka

An election exploratory mission of the European Union began its work in Bangladesh on second day of its visit to the country on Sunday.
The six-member delegation, led by Riccardo Chelleri, held several meetings with the diplomats of the US, the European Union and several other countries and UN resident coordinator on the day, said diplomatic sources.
The meetings were held at the residence of EU ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, and at the EU embassy. The diplomats, declined to make any comment on the meetings.
Envoys of the missions of eight EU countries in Bangladesh -- France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark -- were present in the meetings of EU election exploratory mission. Besides, the envoys of the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea and UN resident coordinator also took part in the meetings.
The diplomatic sources said the EU election exploratory mission will meet the officials of the foreign ministry, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and police headquarters on Monday, the third day of the visit.
The EU election exploratory mission arrived on a 16-day visit to Bangladesh on Saturday to evaluate pre-election environment and political situation. The main task of the mission is to assess the work of the EU’s election observation mission, planning, budget, logistics and security.
The six-member delegation will hold meetings with the different levels of the government, including Prime Minister’s Office, Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs ministry, and women and children affairs ministry.
The mission will also hold meetings with the representatives of international community, election commission, law enforcement agencies, political leaders, and civil society members and media representatives.
The team will assess the situation of inclusive elections and submit a report of assessment to European Commission vice chairman Josep Borrell, who will inform media in September about the final decision on sending EU mission for the observation of Bangladesh election, said Charles Whiteley.
The European Union and its member states have been working closely with the Bangladesh government and other stakeholders on ensuring human rights, democracy and rule of law. The EU has been encouraging the practice of the right to politics of all the parties and citizens and contest in the elections.