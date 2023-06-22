Another dengue patient dies, 369 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another dengue-related death has been reported within a 24-hour period since Thursday morning, bringing the total number of deaths from dengue this year to 39.
During this same period, 369 more patients were hospitalized due to the viral fever, news agency UNB reports citing the health directorate.
Of the new cases, 278 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining were admitted outside the capital city.
A total of 1,357 individuals are now receiving treatment for dengue across the country, including 1,049 patients of different hospitals in Dhaka.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, the DGHS has recorded a total of 6,293 dengue cases, with 4,897 patients having made a full recovery.
In 2022, Bangladesh experienced a significant rise in dengue cases, reporting 281 fatalities – the highest number on record since 179 deaths were recorded in 2019.
Last year, a total of 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries were recorded throughout the country.