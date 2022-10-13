No hike in electricity price now: BERC

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has decided to maintain the existing price of power at the wholesale level. Therefore, the wholesale price of electricity remains unchanged. The BERC announced this in an online meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, the Power Development Board proposed to raise the price by some 66 per cent. Today, the BERC had rejected that appeal.

The BERC had heard the PDB’s proposal to hike the price around five months ago. However, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and business representatives from various sectors strongly opposed the proposal.