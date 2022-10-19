Another Rohingya stabbed to death inside Cox’s Bazar camp

Unidentified assailants stabbed to death a Rohingya said to be vocal against the activities of militant group ARSA at a camp in Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday night.

The deceased is identified as Hafez Syed Hossain, a resident of the No 19 Tanjimarkhola camp at the Rohingya camp.

Saiful Islam, a resident of the camp, said the miscreants wearing masks stabbed Hafez with sharp weapons indiscriminately and left him dead on the spot.

“The terrorists left the spot firing blanks to create panic among residents,” he said, suspecting that the attackers might be members of ‘ARSA’.