Bangladesh will never bow down to any external interference: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that as an independent and sovereign country, Bangladesh will never bow down to any external interference.

"We'll not bow down to interferences of anyone. It is our decision," she said while addressing a special Darbar (assembly) arranged at her office here, marking the 37th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF) on Sunday.

"We're an independent nation. We've achieved our country through a war," said Sheikh Hasina, mentioning that Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country.

Bangladesh is following the foreign policy, framed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Friendship to all and malice towards none," she said her government has been working to make friendship with imperative ones and doing whatever necessary to develop the country.