Saifuddin eying a spot in Test team

“I’ve tried to be as fit as possible during the lockdown. I worked hard at home. But there was a lack of skill training. I’ve been bowling here for two days. But I’m not happy with my current state,” Saifuddin said.

He said it would take some time for him to get back into his old shape.

“Playing Tests is like a dream come true for me,” he said.

“I’m trying my best to be more fit and skilled before taking the field as a Test cricketer. If the chance comes along the way to go to Sri Lanka to play Test, I will give my best.”

In his 22 ODIs and 15 T20Is, Saifuddin scored 290 and 108 runs respectively with two fifties in ODIs. He also scalped 31 and 14 wickets respectively in ODI and T20.

Saifuddin’s progress was heavily disturbed due to an old back injury which sidelined him for about a year. However, that injury was managed carefully by the medical department of BCB. Saifuddin said he is more confident now.