Saifuddin eying a spot in Test team

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has said he is looking forward to becoming a member of the Test team.
The pace-bowling all-rounder has represented Bangladesh in 22 ODIs and 15 T20Is. Now, he has been called in the Test squad for the first time.
Saifuddin said he has been going through a tough time because he was out of cricket for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s good that I’ve finally got the chance to practice with the team here in Mirpur. I’m very happy to return to the field. And I got a call to the Test team for the first time which is also a big reason for my happiness,” he told the media on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
He said he was concerned about his skills.
“I’ve tried to be as fit as possible during the lockdown. I worked hard at home. But there was a lack of skill training. I’ve been bowling here for two days. But I’m not happy with my current state,” Saifuddin said.
He said it would take some time for him to get back into his old shape.
“Playing Tests is like a dream come true for me,” he said.
“I’m trying my best to be more fit and skilled before taking the field as a Test cricketer. If the chance comes along the way to go to Sri Lanka to play Test, I will give my best.”
In his 22 ODIs and 15 T20Is, Saifuddin scored 290 and 108 runs respectively with two fifties in ODIs. He also scalped 31 and 14 wickets respectively in ODI and T20.
Saifuddin’s progress was heavily disturbed due to an old back injury which sidelined him for about a year. However, that injury was managed carefully by the medical department of BCB. Saifuddin said he is more confident now.
“I’m always afraid of my injury which had forced me to stay out for months. I played two-three games after recovering from the injury. But due to Covid-19, I had to stay out of action for months again which is really unfortunate,” Saifuddin said.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour is still under a cloud as the health department of Sri Lanka is yet to accept BCB’s proposal of a seven-day quarantine period instead of 14 days, which is mandatory for all who enter the island nation during the pandemic.
During the last media interaction about the matter, BCB said they are still hopeful of a positive response from Sri Lanka.