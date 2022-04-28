Samrat denied bail in graft case again

A Dhaka court on Thursday again turned down the bail petition of expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports UNB.

Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman, judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6, rejected the bail petition after hearing.

The court has already granted bail in three of the four cases against Samrat.

On 13 April, the court denied bail to Samrat in the case.

Samrat secured bail in drugs case on 11 April and in an arms case and a money laundering case on 10 April.