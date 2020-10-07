Saudi Arabia extends visa validity for Bangladeshi workers: Foreign minister

The government of Saudi Arabia has extended validity of visa for Bangladeshi expatriate workers until 30 October, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

The Bangladeshi expatriate workers, who got stuck due to novel coronavirus outbreak in the country after returning, have already started to return to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government has so far extended the validity of Iqama and visa validity for Bangladesh citizens several times at the request of Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.