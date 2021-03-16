Saudi expatriates' fortune looks up

The government of Saudi Arabia–the largest overseas labour market for Bangladesh–has reformed the ‘kafala’ sponsorship system to allow migrant workers to change their employer or ‘kafeel’ after the end of their contract.

The reform is a big opportunity that can provide freedom in job mobility to the workers who have often been subjected to various forms of abuse and exploitation by their employers in Saudi Arabia.

Officials of the Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh recently confirmed that the seven-decade-old "kafala" system has been reformed.

Preferring to be anonymous, an official said that the migrant workers now could change jobs after a one-year contract. As per the job contract, the workers will need to notify their employers at least one month earlier.

However, private car drivers, home caretakers and male housemaids will not access this opportunity.

The ‘kafala’ system that had tied migrant workers to one employer or sponsor whose permission they needed to change jobs, leave and re-enter into the country, was considered globally as a form of slavery, overseas labour market experts said.

Some labour and human rights groups have long been demanding cancellation of the ‘kafala’ system from the Middle East countries. Two years ago, Qatar reformed its ‘kafala’ system.