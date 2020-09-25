Saudi won't send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh, FM reiterates





The Bangladeshi workers who got stuck here will be able to return to their workplaces in the KSA smoothly soon as both Biman and Saudi airlines got permission to operate apart from addressing visa and Iqama issues.







The Saudi government agreed to extend visas for the Bangladeshis, if already expired, who want to return to their workplaces in the KSA.







"Only a few cases of visa expiry, not that all visas are expired," said the foreign minister.







The visa extension process for those whose visas have expired will start on Sunday.







He also said the Iqamas of Bangladeshi workers will remain valid for 24 more days and there will be further extension, if required.





