Bangladesh

93 dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dengue patients are being treated at Sir Salimullah College and Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.
Dengue patients are being treated at Sir Salimullah College and Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.Prothom Alo file photo

Ninety-three more people have been hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning, reports UNB.

Eighty-one new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka while 12 across the country, according to the directorate general of health services (DGHS).

Some 490 dengue patients, including 357 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 17 Tuesday with one more death reported from Dhaka.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment