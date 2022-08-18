93 dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

<p>Ninety-three more people have been hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning, reports UNB.</p><p>Eighty-one new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka while 12 across the country, according to the directorate general of health services (DGHS).</p>.<p>Some 490 dengue patients, including 357 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.</p><p>This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 17 Tuesday with one more death reported from Dhaka.</p>