SC cancels all its vacations this year

The Supreme Court has decided to cancel its vacations for the rest of this year after 6 August, UNB reports.
A decision in this regard came on 6 August in presence of justices of the two divisions of the Supreme Court at a virtual conference, said a press release issued Tuesday.
The decision was taken as per the order of chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, it said.
Regular activities of the High Court Division resumed on 12 August after five months of suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak.
On 11 August, chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain formed 53 benches to operate the activities of the HC division at regular and virtual benches.
Among them, 18 benches have been operating regular judiciary activities and 35 virtually.
The Supreme Court announced general vacation since 26 March after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
On 10 May, an ordinance was promulgated allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconferences and other digital facilities. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.