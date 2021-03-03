SC justice reprimands trial court judge for ‘forgetting a law completely’

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday advised the courts to apply the provisions of the “Probation of Offenders Ordinance, 1960,” in appropriate cases, reports state-run news agency BSS.

An Appellate Division virtual bench of justice Muhammad Imman Ali and justice Abu Bakar Siddiquee made the observation in the judgement of Criminal Petition for Leave to Appeal number 1271/2017.

Written by justice Muhammad Imman Ali, the judgement said that the concerned trial court convicted the pleader under section 325 and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment. The appeal court also upheld the judgment.

“We are noticing with sorrow that the judges of the trial and appeal courts have forgotten completely that there is a law in our country titled ‘The Probation of Offenders Ordinance, 1960’. Section five of that act could have been applied in this case,” the judgement said.