SC stays HC order to pay Tk 500,000 each to victims

Lawyer Mejbahur Rahman stood for Titas while additional attorney general Murad Reza represented the state and Taimur Alam Khandaker for the petitioner.

Mejbah said, “We’d filed a leave-to-appeal against the HC order with the Appellate Division seeking a stay order on payment of 500,000 to each of the victims’ families. The court granted our application hearing the petition.”

Earlier on 9 September, the HC issued a rule for providing each of the victims’ families Tk 500,000. The Titas authority will hand over the amount to the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj who will later distribute those to the families of 37 victims.