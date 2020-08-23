SC upholds HC order halting trial proceedings in 4 more cases against Khaleda

Earlier on 17 August, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court Division order halting trial proceedings in four cases of sabotage against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia filed with the police station.



The cases were filed in January and March 2015 during a shutdown enforced by the BNP-led 20-party alliance.



The High Court stayed the trial proceedings of the four cases on May, 2017.



The court also issued four rules asking the government to explain why the court proceedings of the cases would not be declared 'scrapped'.



