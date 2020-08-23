SC upholds HC order halting trial proceedings in 4 more cases against Khaleda

Prothom Alo English Desk

The Appellate Division on Sunday upheld the High Court Division's order that had stayed the trial proceedings in four more arson and vandalism cases against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia filed with Darussalam and Jatrabari police stations in the capital in 2015, reports UNB.

A six-member SC bench, led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, issued the order after rejecting petitions filed by the state seeking a stay on the HC order.

The Appellate Division also asked the High Court to dispose of the rules issued in connection with the cases.

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state while lawyers AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Bodruddoza Badal represented Khaleda Zia during the virtual hearing.




Earlier on 17 August, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court Division order halting trial proceedings in four cases of sabotage against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia filed with the police station.

The cases were filed in January and March 2015 during a shutdown enforced by the BNP-led 20-party alliance.

The High Court stayed the trial proceedings of the four cases on May, 2017.

The court also issued four rules asking the government to explain why the court proceedings of the cases would not be declared 'scrapped'.

Former prime minister Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after her conviction in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case by a lower court on 8 February, 2018.

On March this year, the BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.

The six-month tenure of the order will expire on 24 September.

