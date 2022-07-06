Schedule of SSC exams after distributing textbooks in flood-hit areas: Dipu Moni

The schedule of the postponed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be announced two weeks after distribution of textbooks among the students in the flood-hit districts, said education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday, UNB reports.

There have been extensive damages due to the recent devastating flood and it was not possible to save the textbooks in the flooded area, she told the reporters at the Secretariat.

“We need to ascertain how many sets of books will be needed in these areas first. If necessary, we will print textbooks,” said the minister.