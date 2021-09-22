Schoolgirl contracts Covid-19 in Gopalganj

A primary schoolgirl has been infected with Covid-19 in Kotalipara of Gopalganj.

Following the incident, the local administration has declared the respective class of Ferdhara primary school closed for 14 days.

Sources at the upazila administration said the girl tested positive for coronavirus on 17 September. While the girl started attending class from 12 September, she caught cold and had fever. Then the samples of that student and her mother were collected on 16 September.