Schoolgirl contracts Covid-19 in Gopalganj

A day later, on 17 September, they both received the test result positive and started quarantining at home.
The physicians of the upazila health complex concerned said the girl is well since they (infected mother, daughter) are maintaining their (physicians) prescriptions.
The acting headmaster of the school Soheli Parvin said the girl attended the class on 12 September—the day of reopening school and college across the country after the closure of around 18 months— when she had no syndrome. She became sick after returning home.
The school authorities suspect that the girl might have been contracted Covid-19 through her family member as her mother detected positive for the highly contagious disease.
Upazila education officer Arun Kumar Dhali said, “We have shut down the classroom activities of that grade for 14 days. Besides, we are in touch with them to know their condition all the time.”