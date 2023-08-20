Khaleda's appearance in 11 cases 13 September

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 13 September for the appearance of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases filed against her, reports news agency BSS.

Today was fixed for the appearance of the BNP chief before the court but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in charge) Faisal Bin Atik deferred the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear on health grounds.