Khaleda's appearance in 11 cases 13 September

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 13 September for the appearance of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases filed against her, reports news agency BSS.
Today was fixed for the appearance of the BNP chief before the court but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in charge) Faisal Bin Atik deferred the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear on health grounds.
Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam police station in the capital and two others were filed with Jatrabari police station "for her role" in BNP's vandalism during its hartal in 2015.
The ten cases were filed by police, while a sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by a person.
Later in 2016, police submitted a charge sheet against Khaleda Zia and others accused.
Along with Begum Zia, the notable accused in these cases are BNP leaders Amanullah Aman, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.