SDGs performance: Hasina’s leadership earns huge appreciation

The prime minister was awarded with the ‘SDG Progress Award’ by the UN-sponsored Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) for Bangladesh’s steady progress in achieving the SDGs.

“One of the things that makes us so excited and we want to hear from you is the fact that when we analyze as the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network does each year, the country’s progress towards sustainable goals Bangladesh came first in the world in most progress between 2015 and 2020,” Sachs told an international seminar at the UN, according to the video.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s progress, the former adviser to three United Nations Secretaries-General, said, “I want to point out for listeners as we welcome you (Hasina). If you look at the facts of Bangladesh’s progress and development, they really are wonderful and striking.”