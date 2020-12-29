Second batch of Rohingyas reaches Bhasan Char

A navy vessel carrying over 300 members of the second batch of Rohingyas has reached Bhasan Char Noakhali. The four remaining vessels are en route.
The first vessel carrying the Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char at 12:45pm Tuesday afternoon.
This second batch of Rohingyas being relocated to Bhasan Char includes 433 men, 523 women and 843 children, that is, 1,804 in total.
The Rohingyas started out at 9:15am Tuesday morning for Bhasan Char in five navy vessels. The vessels started off from the Chattogram Boat Club.
The Rohingyas arrived at Chattogram from various camps in Cox’s Bazar on Monday. They had been gathered at the Ukhiya Degree College grounds and started for Chattogram in 37 buses from around 11:30am to 4:00pm.
An official of the refugee and repatriation commissioner’s office said, Rohingyas who were voluntarily interested in relocating to Bhasan Char, on Sunday registered their names at the offices of their respective camps.
Earlier, on 4 December, the first batch of Rohingyas had been brought in 36 buses from the Ukhiya College grounds in Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram. From there, 1,642 Rohingyas were taken by navy vessels to Bhasan Char.
* The report has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir