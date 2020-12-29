Second batch of Rohingyas reaches Bhasan Char

A navy vessel carrying over 300 members of the second batch of Rohingyas has reached Bhasan Char Noakhali. The four remaining vessels are en route.

The first vessel carrying the Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char at 12:45pm Tuesday afternoon.

This second batch of Rohingyas being relocated to Bhasan Char includes 433 men, 523 women and 843 children, that is, 1,804 in total.

The Rohingyas started out at 9:15am Tuesday morning for Bhasan Char in five navy vessels. The vessels started off from the Chattogram Boat Club.