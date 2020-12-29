Second batch of Rohingyas start for Bhasan Char

The second batch of Rohingyas has started out for Bhasan Char in Noakhali from Chattogram.

As part of the relocation process, this batch of 427 Rohingya families, consisting of 1,804 men, women and children, started out at 9:15am Tuesday morning for Bhasan Char in 5 navy vessels. The vessels started off from the Chattogram Boat Club.

The Rohingyas arrived at Chattogram from various camps in Cox’s Bazar on Monday. They had been gathered at the Ukhia Degree College grounds and started for Chattogram in 37 buses from around 11:30 am to 4:00pm.