Second batch of Rohingyas start for Bhasan Char

Raheed Ejaz
Chattogram
Second batch of Rohingyas start for Bhasan Char Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Second batch of Rohingyas start for Bhasan Char Tuesday, 29 December 2020Prothom Alo

The second batch of Rohingyas has started out for Bhasan Char in Noakhali from Chattogram.

As part of the relocation process, this batch of 427 Rohingya families, consisting of 1,804 men, women and children, started out at 9:15am Tuesday morning for Bhasan Char in 5 navy vessels. The vessels started off from the Chattogram Boat Club.

The Rohingyas arrived at Chattogram from various camps in Cox’s Bazar on Monday. They had been gathered at the Ukhia Degree College grounds and started for Chattogram in 37 buses from around 11:30 am to 4:00pm.

Advertisement

An official of the refugee and repatriation commissioner’s office said, Rohingyas who were voluntarily interested in relocating to Bhasan Char, on Sunday registered their names at the offices of their respective camps. They are now on the way to Bhasan Char.

Earlier, on 4 December the first batch of Rohingyas had been brought in 36 buses from the Ukhia College grounds in Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram. From there, 1,642 Rohingyas were taken by navy vessels to Bhasan Char.

More News

Demo at Shahbagh over Freedom fighters quota

More than 200 leaders and activists of Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command formed a human chain in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh

Mass hearing on re-fixing LPG price begins 14 Jan

Mass hearing on re-fixing LPG price begins 14 Jan

1st phase municipal polls held successfully: EC secretary

1st phase municipal polls held successfully: EC secretary

BNP mayor candidate dies from COVID-19

BNP mayor candidate dies from COVID-19