Second dose from Thursday: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reaffirmed that the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out on Thursday (8 April) as per the schedule.

She came up with the reassurance while presiding over the weekly cabinet meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

"The prime minister has made it clear that the roll-out of second dose of coronavirus vaccine will begin on 8 April as per the schedule," said cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.