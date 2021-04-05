Second dose from Thursday: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reaffirmed that the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out on Thursday (8 April) as per the schedule.
She came up with the reassurance while presiding over the weekly cabinet meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
"The prime minister has made it clear that the roll-out of second dose of coronavirus vaccine will begin on 8 April as per the schedule," said cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.
The roll-out of the first jab of the covid-19 vaccine will start on 6 April, he said. The cabinet secretary said there will be no problem with the stock of the second dose of the vaccines as Bangladesh will get the supply of the vaccines from India within the scheduled time.
The government will review the decision of extending countrywide lockdown on Thursday.