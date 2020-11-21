Second wave of COVID-19: To fear or not to fear

Whether the second wave of novel coronavirus has started hitting the Bangladesh communities or not, the experts can say. But the recent trend of infection recorded by the government agencies tells us something new. And Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina repeatedly said the infection rate may go up during the winter. With the winter setting in, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) reports over 2,000 people are contracting coronavirus every day. The number of deaths also is creeping up.

Europe, America and many other countries hit hard by the second wave of the COVID-19 tightened restrictions to contain the spread of the menace. Can Bangladesh afford prolonged restrictions including enforcement of lockdowns? It is a big question and difficult to answer. When the Bangladesh government enforced lockdown in March, and gradually eased restrictions since June, one section of people vehemently delivered tirade against it, while another group stood by the decision. Who is right, there is scope to argue. A bank manager said many people would die of hunger if the restriction was not withdrawn.