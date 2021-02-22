Section 144 imposed in Noakhali’s Basurhat pourashava

Local administration has imposed section 144 in Basurhat pourashava of Companiganj upazila in Noakhali district as two factions of Awami League have announced to hold meeting at the same time and venue in the area, reports UNB.

The emergency section will be remain in force until 6:00pm on Monday, said a notice signed by Mohamamd Ziaul Haque Mir, an executive magistrate and UNO of Companyganj upazila.

All kinds of meeting, rally and gatherings have been prohibited during this period, said the notice.

Additional police have been deployed in different parts of the pourashava including Basurhat Bazar.