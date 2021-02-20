Security beefed up everywhere: RAB DG

Director general (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday said necessary security measures have been taken across the country for the smooth and peaceful observance of the Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day on Sunday, reports UNB.
"We don't have any information over any possible subversive act but security has been beefed up across the country, including Dhaka. In coordination with the members of other forces, RAB will monitor the important places and divisional cities in plainclothes to prevent any evil attempt," he said.
Talking to reporters after inspecting the security situation in central Shaheed Minar area, the RAB DG said helicopters will remain ready to tackle any emergency situation.
Mamun said the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day will be observed in accordance with health safety rules as outlined by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Strict security measures have been taken by Rab to ensure the safety of visitors in the Shaheed Minar area and avoid any possible chaos and terrorist activities," he said.
He said a three-tire security of Rab will remain in force by dividing the central Shaheed Minar area into five zones in coordination with the police.
The RAB DG said their bomb disposal unit and dog squad will work in the Shaheed Minar area. Security has been ensured by searching hotels, restaurants, slums and other places around the Central Shaheed Minar, he added. Check posts have been set up at different important points near the Shaheed Minar.