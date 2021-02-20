Security beefed up everywhere: RAB DG

Director general (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday said necessary security measures have been taken across the country for the smooth and peaceful observance of the Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day on Sunday, reports UNB.

"We don't have any information over any possible subversive act but security has been beefed up across the country, including Dhaka. In coordination with the members of other forces, RAB will monitor the important places and divisional cities in plainclothes to prevent any evil attempt," he said.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the security situation in central Shaheed Minar area, the RAB DG said helicopters will remain ready to tackle any emergency situation.