Security forces to take action in case of sabotage during hartal: Home minister

Speaking with newsmen after inaugurating ‘Police liberation war museum’ in Chattogram’s Dampara police lines area on Thursday, the home minister said, “Hartal and strikes are political rights. Political parties can exercise these rights. But I want to say that if anyone resorts to vandalism and create any obstacle, then the law enforcers will surely play their role. I hope the political parties will show restraint and they will not cause any public sufferings.”

The minister also said the price hike of essentials is ‘not abnormal’ since the cost of imports has increased abnormally due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Not only in Bangladesh, but prices of oil also increased all over the world. Transport cost has seen a threefold-increase due to Russia-Ukraine war.”