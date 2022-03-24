Security forces to take action in case of sabotage during hartal: Home minister

Speaking with newsmen after inaugurating ‘Police liberation war museum’ in Chattogram’s Dampara police lines area on Thursday, the home minister said, “Hartal and strikes are political rights. Political parties can exercise these rights. But I want to say that if anyone resorts to vandalism and create any obstacle, then the law enforcers will surely play their role. I hope the political parties will show restraint and they will not cause any public sufferings.”
The minister also said the price hike of essentials is ‘not abnormal’ since the cost of imports has increased abnormally due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
“Not only in Bangladesh, but prices of oil also increased all over the world. Transport cost has seen a threefold-increase due to Russia-Ukraine war.”
“But our prime minister has immediately cut VAT and tax to rein in the prices. She has taken steps so that people can avail of TCB goods. Prices of oil and onion are decreasing. We’ve put every effort,” the minister added.
Replying to another question, Asaduzzaman Khan said those who want to come to power without people’s vote resort to many ruses but the prime minister depends solely on the people.
The minister thanked the Chattogram metropolitan police commissioner for opening a museum on the liberation war.
Chaired by CMP commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, the function was attended, among others, by mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, lawmakers MA Latif, Mostafizur Rahman and Abu Reza Nadvi.