Sedition case filed against Babunagari, Mamunul among three

A sedition case has been filed against Hifazat-e Islam’s chief Junaid Babunagari, joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s nayeb-e-amir Sayed Faizul Karim.
Muktijuddho Mancha president Aminul Islam Bulbul filed the case with Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court on Monday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder would give order about the case on Monday, confirmed plaintiff Bulbul.
According to the case statement, Mamunul delivered a seditious speech at BMA auditorium in the capital on 13 November and Faizul at Gendaria’s Dholaikhal area on the same day.
Hefazat amir Jonayed Babunagari delivered a seditious speech at a programme in Chattogram’s Hathhazari on 27 November, the lawsuit alleged.
According to the case statement, the three leaders in their speeches instigated people to vandalise sculptures with a motive to create anarchy in the country which is tantamount to sedition.
Miscreants vandalised Bangabandhu’s under-construction sculpture in Kusthia, Madhuda’s sculpture in Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen at the behest of the accused religious leaders, according to the case.