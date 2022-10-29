Bangladesh

Six die of dengue, 869 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Six dengue patients died while 869 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours until 8:00am Saturday, reports BSS.

“As many as 481 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 388 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours,” a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

“A total of 134 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 29 October. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 36,131 while some 32,400 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment