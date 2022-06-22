Self-financed Padma Bridge takes Bangladesh out of dependency: PM Hasina

The prime minister said this while replying to a volley of questions by newsmen in a press conference at her office in Dhaka.
After withdrawal of funding from the Padma Bridge by the World Bank, she said, "We have decided to build the bridge by own finance and have been able to come out of the dependency on others."
The prime minister added: "We are a self-dignified nation. I am happy as we have proved that we can do it."
Mentioning that the Padma Bridge will be inaugurated on 25 June next, she said, "We have been able to construct the Padma Bridge with the courage of the masses."
She said no compromise was made in maintaining the standard of the Padma Bridge during its construction.
"Hope, none can raise any question about the standard of the Padma Bridge and there is no base of such question," she added.
The prime minister called upon all to celebrate the grand opening of the Padma Bridge with patience so no untoward incident can take place.