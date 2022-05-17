Sell luxury vehicles, deposit proceeds to university fund: Ministry to NSU

The order said as per the private university act, there will be a general fund in each private university. The university is only allowed to use the fund in improving the education quality and the research facility.
But the NSU purchased a total of 12 vehicles between the span of 2019 and 2022 using the money from the fund. Of them, 10 are luxury model vehicles named Range Rover, Prado and Mercedes-Benz, the order added.
The ministry asked the university to immediately deposit the proceeds to the university fund, after selling the vehicles floating open tender, and inform the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Secondary and Higher Education Division.
Prothom Alo could not reach the VC and public relations officer of NSU to take comment over the issue as their cell phones were found to be switched off.