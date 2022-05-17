Sell luxury vehicles, deposit proceeds to university fund: Ministry to NSU

The order said as per the private university act, there will be a general fund in each private university. The university is only allowed to use the fund in improving the education quality and the research facility.

But the NSU purchased a total of 12 vehicles between the span of 2019 and 2022 using the money from the fund. Of them, 10 are luxury model vehicles named Range Rover, Prado and Mercedes-Benz, the order added.