Senior journalist Ruhul Quddus dies of Covid-19

Ruhul last worked as a senior sub-editor at Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and went to retirement four years ago.
He was also the founding secretary-general of the Bangladesh-South Africa Friendship Association and a producer and host of Bangladesh Television (BTV) programmes.
After graduating from Rajshahi University, he joined weekly Pabna Barta in 1980 as a journalist. Later, he worked for different media outlets including Dainik Bangla, and BSS.
Ruhul was laid to rest at his family graveyard in Pabna's Bera Thursday.
JPC president Farida Yasmin and general secretary Elias Khan expressed deep shock at the death of the senior journalist.
The JPC leaders conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul, said JPC joint secretary Mainul Alam in a message.