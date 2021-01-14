Seven former militants back to normal life

Sources in the law enforcement agencies said that after the militant attack on Holey Artisan on 1 July 2016, the law enforcement agencies were on full alert. Many of the suspected militants were killed or arrested by the law enforcement agencies in the continued raids.

As a part of eradicating extremism, steps were taken to rehabilitate these people back to a normal life. Senior officials of the law enforcement agencies, including the home minister. were present at these surrender programmes.

Nine including, an engineer and a doctor couple, surrendered today, Thursday. They were the members of the banned militant outfits - JMB and Ansar Al Islam. According to RAB, arrangements will be made to give them cash and job opportunities so they can rehabilitate themselves.

Director of RAB’s legal and media wing, Lt. Col. Ashik Billah, told the newspersons on Wednesday that many male and female extremists have contacted the RAB in different ways. None of them were involved in any criminal offence and so RAB was planning for their rehabilitation.

The adolescents of Dinajpur

When Hafez Masud Rana of Bulakipur union in Ghorhaghat upazila was detained by RAB in 2016, he was a student of Class 8. After finishing the surrender procedure, he returned home and passed the Dakhil examination from a madrasah in Uttara and HSC from Bogura Shah Sultan College. He is now preparing for university admission.

Masud Rana’s mother Khadija Begum said, “Masud was a very calm and quiet boy and we did not understand when he had been derailed. One of my sister's sons-in-law used to work in RAB. My son has been able to surrender through him.”

The family said Masud was handed over to RAB by his father 15 days before his surrender. After the surrender, RAB detained him in custody, under observation for 62 days. People from his home would go to the RAB headquarters in Dhaka to see him. He was handed over to his family after 62 days. He is currently living a normal life. The government has given him Tk 500,000. Of this, Tk 100,000 has been given in cash and Tk 400,000 has been deposited in a joint account in the name of Masud and RAB in Bangladesh Bank. Every three months, Masud and his father go to Rangpur and collect Tk 10,888 from the bank.