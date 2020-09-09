Seven Rohingyas held while being trafficked to India

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained seven Rohingyas including women and children while being trafficked to India through Putkhali border of Jashore district on Wednesday.
The arrested are Md Abdul Halim, 35, Md Kawsar Ali, 22, Khushi Begum, 21, Sayedul Kawsar, 20, Konaisa Bibi, 20, Md Salman, 8, Diljan Khatun, 16.
The 21 BGB Battalion commanding officer, lieutenant colonel Manjur-e-Elahi said tipped off, a team of BGB detained them in the evening while the traffickers managed to flee, reports UNB.
The detainees came from Rohingya camps of Cox’s Bazar, he said.
The detained women and children were handed over to Benapole port police.