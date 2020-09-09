Seven Rohingyas held while being trafficked to India

Prothom Alo English Desk
Seven Rohingyas held while being trafficked to India

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained seven Rohingyas including women and children while being trafficked to India through Putkhali border of Jashore district on Wednesday.

The arrested are Md Abdul Halim, 35, Md Kawsar Ali, 22, Khushi Begum, 21, Sayedul Kawsar, 20, Konaisa Bibi, 20, Md Salman, 8, Diljan Khatun, 16.

Advertisement

The 21 BGB Battalion commanding officer, lieutenant colonel Manjur-e-Elahi said tipped off, a team of BGB detained them in the evening while the traffickers managed to flee, reports UNB.

The detainees came from Rohingya camps of Cox’s Bazar, he said.

The detained women and children were handed over to Benapole port police.

More News

No decision yet on reopening of primary schools, says ministry

No decision yet on reopening of primary schools, says ministry

Hajj pre-registration to continue throughout the year

Pilgrims at the Al-Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia on Hajj. UNB File Photo

No idea how Sinha murder probe report leaked: Home minister

No idea how Sinha murder probe report leaked: Home minister

Indictment hearing date in Khaleda’s GATCO graft case fixed

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia arrives at the special court-5