Several people in the Cumilla incident have been identified: Minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said several people have been identified in the Cumilla incident and would be arrested soon.

Several people have already been detained for interrogation, he said.

The minister said this after a high level meeting at the secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

Cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam, chiefs of law enforcement and intelligence agencies and high officials from different level of the government were present at the meeting.

Asaduzzaman Khan said such incidents occurred in various places of the country as a sequel to the Cumilla incident. Four people have already been killed in Chandpur’s Hajiganj. Members of security forces were deployed immediately, he added.

The minister further said a probe is on regarding the Cumilla incident. Details would be disclosed after investigation. He said they think it is a premeditated act of vested quarters.

Asaduzzaman Khan said those who are involved will face punishment. Anyone instigating such incidents will be brought to book. Besides, rumours are being spread though social media. Those who are carrying out such malicious efforts will also be brought to book, he added.

