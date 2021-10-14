Several people in the Cumilla incident have been identified: Minister

Cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam, chiefs of law enforcement and intelligence agencies and high officials from different level of the government were present at the meeting.
Asaduzzaman Khan said such incidents occurred in various places of the country as a sequel to the Cumilla incident. Four people have already been killed in Chandpur’s Hajiganj. Members of security forces were deployed immediately, he added.
The minister further said a probe is on regarding the Cumilla incident. Details would be disclosed after investigation. He said they think it is a premeditated act of vested quarters.
Asaduzzaman Khan said those who are involved will face punishment. Anyone instigating such incidents will be brought to book. Besides, rumours are being spread though social media. Those who are carrying out such malicious efforts will also be brought to book, he added.