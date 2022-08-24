Political parties' suggestion not considered: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the commission has not taken the suggestions of the political parties into their consideration in the decision-making of the EVM use.

He also said the principal consideration was how to ensure a fair election.

The CEC came up with this claim on Wednesday while talking to newsmen at the Nirbachan Bhaban. Earlier on Tuesday, the commission decided to use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at maximum of 150 constituencies in the next parliamentary election.