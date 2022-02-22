Shahriar meets Meenakashi Lekhi in Delhi

During the meeting on Monday, both the state ministers expressed satisfaction over the “ever growing” bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.
Both sides agreed to put in all efforts to take it to a new height, said the Bangladesh foreign ministry on Monday.
They also emphasised the need to elevate the level of engagement among the people from both countries to make the relations more effective.
Before the bilateral meeting of the state ministers, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Bangladesh delegation at the Pride Plaza Hotel and had a “warm discussion” with them.