She dreamt of an elephant, her husband got her one

Dulal Chandra Roy, a doting husband from Lalmonirhat’s Panchagram union, sold his land and gifted his wife an elephant.

Tulsi Rani Dasi, Dulal’s wife, said she received a divine instruction in her dreams about a year ago to buy an elephant and take care of it.

It was not the first time she bought animals after dreaming of them. A few years ago, Tulsi bought a horse, a swan and a goat.

Dulal sprang into action after learning about his wife's dream.