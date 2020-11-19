Sheer negligence despite frequent deaths

Fatal accidents are a common affair at the unprotected railway crossings in the country, while Bangladesh Railway and various agencies of the government squabble over who will bear the expenditure of ensuring safety.

The level crossings are made due to the roads constructed by government agencies that cross the railway tracks. The railway authorities do not give any approval for these nor do they take responsibility for public safety.

The railway crossing at Bhanga Gate in Abhoynagar of Jashore district is one such unauthorised level crossing. It was set up when the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) made a road there a few years ago.

A car met with an accident there on 16 October when it was crossing the railway line. Five people died in the accident, including four members of a family.

The railway authorities closed the road after the accident, disrupting communication for people of eight villages of Abhoynagar upazila on either side of the river Bhairab. Businesses were affected too. The local business community then took responsibility of the level crossing, using bamboo poles to control the traffic.

The railway authorities have now taken money from LGED to make an authorised crossing there. Assistant executive engineer of the railways' western zone, Kazi Waliul Huq, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that the crossing is underway.