Shopping malls to remain open for 8 hrs from Friday: Govt

The government has allowed shops and shopping malls to keep open from 9:00am to 5:00pm from Friday following health guidelines.
The cabinet division in a notification disclosed this decision on Thursday.
The notification signed deputy secretary Md Rezaul Islam said the authorities would take legal actions against those who will flout the health guidelines in the wake of spike of coronavirus infection.
According to the decision, shops and malls can remain open for 8 hours from Friday to Tuesday.
The government takes the decision after shopkeepers in different parts of the country has been demonstrating demanding reopening of the shopping malls.
Earlier, the authorities enforced countrywide lockdown for a week from 5 April to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.