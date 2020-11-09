Showcause notice sent to Suhrawardy Hospital acting director

The government has issued a showcause notice to the acting director of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital over criticising the transfer order of former director.

The Health Ministry issued the notice to KM Mamun Morshed acting director of the hospital on Sunday.

The showcause notice said Morshed had organized a views-exchange meeting with hospital officials and staffs where he criticized the transfer order.

This goes against the government employee code of conduct rules 1979, the notice said and sought explanation why divisional measure will not be taken against him within three working days.